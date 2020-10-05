-
The U.S. Justice Department has determined North Carolina’s House Bill 2 violates the Federal Civil Rights Act by discriminating against transgender…
-
A federal appeals court ruling Tuesday in a Virginia case is casting doubt on the legality of one part of North Carolina’s controversial new law:…
-
Federal appeals court judges ruled this afternoon that African-Americans in North Carolina would suffer irreparable harm if parts of the state's election…
-
The League of Women Voters, the U.S. Justice Department and others squared off one last time with the state of North Carolina Thursday over whether to put…