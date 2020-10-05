Fernando Aguirre

-
WFAE's Duncan McFadyen reports on the mixed reactions to Wednesday’s news that Chiquita plans to close its corporate headquarters in Charlotte.Chiquita is…
Chiquita will hold its annual shareholders meeting in Charlotte for the first time Thursday. It's a sign the company's relocation from Cincinnati is…
The new CEO charged with restoring Chiquita's profits is on the job now and busy introducing himself to the company's 20,000 employees.Just before…
Chiquita's new CEO is better versed in selling soap than bananas, but the company's board believes it needs a someone with turnaround experience right now…
Layoffs and cost-cutting are underway at one of the most recent marquee companies to relocate to Charlotte. Chiquita Brands International announced a…