-
A former state senator from Concord has received an eight-month federal prison sentence on charges related to allegations that he used campaign funds for…
-
A funeral is scheduled at noon today for the 26-year-old protester, Justin Carr, who was fatally shot during violent protests in uptown Charlotte last…
-
There aren’t many people who can say they spurred a standing ovation from lawmakers not long after posing for a mugshot.Republican State Senator Fletcher…
-
Campaign finance reports normally make news for dubious reasons like a controversial donor or questionable spending by candidates. It’s rare they make…
-
State Senator Fletcher Hartsell may face criminal charges if the State Board of Elections has its way. It found between $100,000 and $300,000 in political…