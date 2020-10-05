food pantries

-
Nine Charlotte human service programs are scrambling to replace more than $500,000 in funding cut last month by the Federal Emergency Management…
-
In Mecklenburg County, the number of families who need help putting food on the table has decreased dramatically this year. That's according to Loaves and…
-
Almost 151,000 low-income people in Mecklenburg County will have less money for food this month.That's because of federal cuts to the food stamp program…
-
Food Lion has donated $500,000 in gift cards to food banks across the state, including Second Harvest, to plug a gap caused by the partial government…
-
Poverty is one the rise in the Carolinas. The Census Bureau announced Thursday morning that almost 100,000 more people were driven into poverty last year…