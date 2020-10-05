-
The federal government is once again warning North Carolina about delays in processing food stamp applications. It's the state health department's latest…
Federal officials are satisfied with how much North Carolina has reduced its food stamp backlog. The U.S. Department of Agriculture oversees the food…
State and county employees may have to continue working nights and weekends to keep North Carolina's food stamp backlog under control. Those kinds of…
North Carolina came up just short of a federal deadline to clear certain parts of its food stamp backlog. State Secretary of Health and Human Services…
Mecklenburg County has done its part in trying to help North Carolina meet a federal deadline to resolve some of the state's longest food stamp delays.…
State and county health workers are rushing to clear parts of North Carolina's food stamp backlog before a federal deadline. The U.S. Department of…
North Carolina is two weeks away from a federal deadline to resolve some of its longest food stamp delays. The U.S. Department of Agriculture oversees the…
North Carolina's food stamp delays are unacceptable, but there's no timeline for when they'll stop. That's what North Carolina Secretary of Health and…
The new system North Carolina uses to process Medicaid payments is still a nightmare for many providers. That's one of several controversies that…
North Carolina lawmakers will find out more Tuesday about why many families have been facing long delays for food stamps, what's next for the state's…