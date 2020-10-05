-
This year we’ve spent a lot of time concentrating on the increased number of murders in Charlotte. Today, we’re going to focus on a small city Northeast…
-
Following an early morning roundup by the FBI and state and local law enforcement, 83 alleged members of the United Blood Nation gang are facing federal…
-
Prosecutors are preparing to retry the case involving an alleged gang member, accused of fatally shooting a Chester, SC, city councilman in 2014. A…
-
The murder trial is underway of an alleged gang member, accused of fatally shooting a city councilman in Chester, South Carolina. The shooting put a…
-
It started with cigarettes and cell phones. It ended when an FBI hostage rescue team freed the father of a Wake County assistant district attorney and…
-
Federal authorities have charged 37 alleged MS-13 gang members with murder, drug and other crimes. Arrests were made in the Charlotte area Wednesday…
-
A federal grand jury Wednesday indicted alleged gang members on racketeering and murder charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says six members of the United…
-
Chester County, South Carolina, population 33,000, has a big city problem, gangs. They have become more violent and in November, a city councilman was…
-
Gangs continue to be a problem in Chester County with drive-by shooting incidents increasing, including one in November that left a sitting city council…
-
Chester, South Carolina has a population around 5,500. It is in many ways a classic small Southern city. Chartered in 1840, the town has plenty of…