City officials have asked three groups to submit final proposals for the Charlotte Gateway Station development off West Trade Street. The city, Charlotte…
Charlotte and state Department Of Transportation officials have put out a call for developers interested in building the proposed Gateway Station…
City officials say they'll will seek proposals later this summer for a mixed-use "station district" development next to passenger rail tracks now under…
City officials will break ground Friday morning on a project that eventually will bring passenger trains downtown for the first time since 1962. Work is…
Charlotte Area Transit System and NCDOT have lined up funding and nearly completed design work on the on the planned Charlotte Gateway Station uptown. …
Plans to build a new "multi-modal" transit center in Uptown Charlotte could take a step forward at Monday night's City Council meeting. The Gateway…