Domestic violence charges against Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy were dismissed Monday morning because his accuser did not show up for court.…
Domestic violence charges against Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy have been dismissed. Prosecutors say that repeated attempts to contact his…
The trial proceedings of Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy begins today. Hardy is appealing a ruling last year in which a judge found him guilty…
Carolina Panthers defensive end will go to trial Feb. 9 on misdemeanor domestic violence charges in a case that involves his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Holder.…
Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy will not play again until his domestic violence case is resolved. The Panthers announced Wednesday that the…
Tuesday night, Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and communicating threats to an ex-girlfriend in…
Request For Restraining Order Against Panthers’ Greg Hardy Dismissed, But He Must Surrender FirearmsA request for a temporary restraining order against Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy was dismissed by Judge Charlotte Brown on Thursday when his…
A domestic violence complaint against Carolina Panthers star defensive end Greg Hardy characterizes him as a man in rage in an incident that led to him…
Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy was released on bond Wednesday, but not before a Mecklenburg County judge described him as a potential…