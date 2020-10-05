Gun Control Debate

-
Catawba County passed a resolution Tuesday making it a "Second Amendment sanctuary" county, while Cabarrus County unanimously approved support of its own…
Updated Jan. 22.A growing number of North Carolina counties are becoming so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries, including several in the Charlotte…
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive directive to have the state's top law enforcement agency train local law enforcement agencies on…
During a news conference at the state legislative building Tuesday, UNC Charlotte shooting survivor Drew Pescaro called on lawmakers to pass two gun…
In his response Monday to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump called for an expansion of state laws that…
Following this past weekend's deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is pressing lawmakers to pass a…
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the National Rifle Association's federal lawsuit against him is "frivolous." The lawsuit claims that Cuomo's policies are…
Democratic lawmakers want to make it legal in North Carolina for a judge to temporarily take away guns from anyone found to be an imminent threat to…
Despite a federal ban on funding the study of gun violence, researchers have published hundreds of studies in recent years exploring risk factors and solutions to the problem.
Advocates in Texas wants to help people who've been disabled by gun violence talk to lawmakers. Victims say they have a big stake in how guns are regulated.