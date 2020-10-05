-
13-year-old Hania Aguilar likely died of suffocation or strangulation, but her cause of death couldn't be determined conclusively, according to an autopsy released Wednesday.
Updated 11:15 a.m. A North Carolina prosecutor says authorities failed to act last year on evidence linking a 2016 rape to a released felon now accused of…
The Lumberton Police Department has made an arrest in the kidnapping and death of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, who was abducted in front of her home last…
The father of a North Carolina teen who was kidnapped and killed has been denied a visa to attend his daughter's funeral.News outlets quote Naimeh Salem,…
The family of a North Carolina teen who was kidnapped and killed has been given a new home.Mitchell Hunt with Time Out Communities tells the Fayetteville…
The state medical examiner's office confirmed that the body found yesterday afternoon in Robeson County is 13-year-old Hania Aguilar of Lumberton, who was…