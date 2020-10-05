-
The 67-year-old former producer received nearly the maximum sentence for the counts he was convicted of last month. At the hearing, he compared the effects of the #MeToo movement to the Red Scare.
-
Jurors in Manhattan spared the 67-year-old former producer the harshest penalty he might have faced but convicted him on two out of five counts. He faces the possibility of decades in prison.
-
NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday at his sexual assault trial, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain…
-
The disgraced movie mogul is already facing first-degree rape and other charges in New York. Now, Weinstein is facing new accusations that he assaulted a woman in 2006.
-
The former movie producer made his first court appearance Tuesday since his arrest late last month.
-
NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was indicted Wednesday on rape and criminal sex act charges, furthering the first criminal case to arise from a slate of…