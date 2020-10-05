-
The Affordable Care Act's future is uncertain and there's no end in sight to the pandemic. But for the 2021 insurance year consumers can expect to see modest increases in prices, if any.
-
African Americans are dying from COVID-19 at twice the rate of whites but they are half as likely as whites to take a vaccine.
-
After hospitals and doctors offices across North Carolina canceled nonessential procedures and in-person appointments because of the coronavirus pandemic,…
-
Charlotte TalksMonday, April 6, 2020The Affordable Care Act marked its 10th anniversary at a critical time for the country: a pandemic, a severe economic downturn and a…
-
Charlotte TalksTuesday, March 10, 2020America spends more on health care on a per capita basis than the rest of the developed world, yet we're getting less care. Dr.…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Medical University of South Carolina is providing free urgent care visits online for people on the state's health care plan.People…
-
North Carolina is one of 15 states that saw a statistically significant jump over the past two years in the number of children without health insurance,…
-
Mecklenburg County health officials say people should get vaccinated against influenza as soon as possible.Flu season started this month, and state health…
-
Charlotte TalksThursday, Sept. 12, 2019America spends more on health care on a per capita basis than the rest of the developed world, yet we're getting less care. Dr.…
-
Enrollment for the new health care plan for North Carolina's state employees begins in less than two months – and it appears only five hospitals have…