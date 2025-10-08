Measles outbreak in upstate South Carolina puts NC health officials on alert

Health officials in both Carolinas are keeping a close eye on a measles outbreak in upstate South Carolina , where new cases have been confirmed in Spartanburg County — which borders Polk County and touches the southern edge of Rutherford County in Western North Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health said the two latest cases bring the state’s total to 10 confirmed measles cases since July 9 this year— eight of them in Spartanburg County. Some cases are linked to travel-related exposures or close contact with known cases. Others, including the current outbreak, have no identified source, suggesting that measles is circulating in the community and could spread further.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,563 measles cases so far in 2025 — the most in the United States since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000. The CDC says 27% of cases have been in children under age 5, and 92% of patients were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. Officials have confirmed 44 outbreaks nationwide, accounting for nearly nine out of 10 infections.

In a statement to BPR, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it has been monitoring the situation since the first South Carolina cases were reported and is working with local health departments to ensure preparedness. Officials are encouraging residents — especially families with young children — to make sure they are up to date on the MMR vaccine , which is about 97% effective after two doses.

“NCDHHS is aware of the increase in measles cases in South Carolina and is working with partners at the state and local levels to ensure preparedness,” the agency wrote in an email. “Vaccinations are safe, effective and remain the best way to prevent serious illness.”

North Carolina has confirmed one measles case so far this year — a child who became ill in June 2025 while traveling from a country experiencing outbreaks at the time.

BPR reached out to several Western North Carolina county health departments — including Polk and Rutherford — for comment but had not received responses before publication. The Henderson County Department of Health said it issued medical alerts to providers, encouraging them to watch for possible symptoms or exposures and to vaccinate eligible patients.

Measles symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough, runny nose and red or watery eyes. A rash typically appears several days later, spreading from the face down to the rest of the body. The virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for up to two hours. It can lead to severe complications like pneumonia and encephalitis, especially in young children.

Health officials urge anyone who thinks they have been exposed to call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room to help prevent spreading the virus to others.