Health insurance premiums for the 157 million Americans who get their coverage through work rose again this year, continuing a decades-long trend that’s seen costs grow much faster than wages.
We now have a sense of what the American Health Care Act could cost North Carolinians.The AHCA is the Republican plan to replace the ACA – otherwise known…
In the health insurance market that affects the most people, premiums are continuing a recent trend of rising modestly. The Kaiser Family Foundation and…
Health insurance premiums have been rising on the Obamacare exchanges, and North Carolina had some of the country's biggest increases this year. But…
North Carolina’s dominant insurance company had even deeper losses on the Obamacare exchange last year. But BlueCross BlueShield’s overall business ended…
On the Obamacare exchanges, there are large disparities in how health insurance premiums are changing next year based on where you live. While coverage is…
In North Carolina, health insurance companies are planning to raise average premiums between 11 and 26 percent next year on the Affordable Care Act…
In North Carolina, what businesses pay in health care premiums has been growing at a much slower rate since the Affordable Care Act passed. But that's…
The health insurance marketplace that opens Tuesday will give North Carolinians a new way to shop for coverage.The marketplace, or exchange, will be kind…
The health insurance marketplace that opens next week in North Carolina will not offer much of a choice between different insurance companies. The federal…