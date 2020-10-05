-
A few days after a Texas judge ruled that the Affordable Care Act was unconstitutional, the federal government released details about how many people got…
-
The decision came on the eve of the final day of open enrollment for 2019 health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
-
There is now a disincentive for health insurance navigators to set up shop in rural areas. Navigators are those specially trained people that help…
-
North Carolina consumers who purchase their own health insurance will pay more next year. The State Department of Insurance approved average rate…
-
In Charlotte and across the country, there’s a growing need at community health centers. They treat patients regardless of their ability to pay. And the…
-
Tuesday is the final deadline for people to sign up for health insurance this year through healthcare.gov. The online exchange, or marketplace, is a…