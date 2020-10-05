HEAT: Coping With A Warming World

-
From fans and misting water to creating a whole new breed of cow, farmers and researchers are fighting rising temperatures to keep the dairy industry from losing millions of dollars to "heat stress."
Hot weather can influence cognitive performance, according to new research. Young adults living in non-air-conditioned dorms during a heat wave performed worse on math and attention tests.
By 2100, Phoenix summers could resemble the 114-degree averages found in Kuwait. The city wants to become a model for coping in a warming world.