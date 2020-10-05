Housing Trust Fund

-
A group of clergy and community leaders is urging city leaders to find a way to fund the proposed redevelopment of the Brookhill Village apartment complex to include affordable housing. The city council will get an update Monday night.
Charlotte officials have again rejected funding to redevelop the run-down Brookhill Village apartment complex off South Tryon Street. The project's developer warns time is running out to redevelop the 70-year-old apartments with affordable housing.
