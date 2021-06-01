-
On the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season Monday, a North Carolina House committee approved a bill that would help communities plan for future storms and flooding.
Meteorologists predict another above-average hurricane season. As in the previous seven years, this season got an early start when Tropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic May 22.
More people have died from unsafe use of generators after hurricanes than storm surge since 2017. The National Hurricane Center wants to focus attention on generator safety.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-average hurricane season for 2021, forecasting 13 to 20 named storms.
Another above-average hurricane season is in the forecast, with 17 named storms and four major hurricanes. Researchers say the growing number of intense storms is due to climate change.