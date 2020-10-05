Income tax cut

-
The state House of Representatives gave final approval Wednesday to a bill that would return local judgeship elections to partisan races. Meanwhile, a…
-
Details on how state lawmakers will pay for their proposed $21.3 billion budget were finally made public late Wednesday night. The budget relies on a…
-
Last year’s cut of the personal income tax rate is costing North Carolina far more than originally projected. This according to new figures released by…
-
The North Carolina House tentatively passed its version of a tax overhaul Friday. The Republican bill is one of three major tax overhauls the General…