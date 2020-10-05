Inside Politics

-
Charlotte TalksMonday, Jan. 27, 2020The marquee event for Charlotte in this jam-packed election year will be this summer's Republican National Convention. A new WFAE…
-
Charlotte is just seven months away from hosting the Republican National Convention – and there are a lot of preparations to make and questions to be…
-
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which says, starting in 2023, California universities and colleges can’t prohibit…
-
When Republicans in the General Assembly redrew the 9th Congressional District two years ago, they counted on south Mecklenburg precincts delivering for…