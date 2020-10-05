-
Charlotte Area Transit System and NCDOT have lined up funding and nearly completed design work on the on the planned Charlotte Gateway Station uptown. …
Charlotte will get its first direct intermodal rail connection to the port of Wilmington this fall, when CSX begins the Queen City Express. The service…
For decades, trucks have dominated as the main transporter of goods inland, but trains are picking up steam, and Charlotte is part of an ambitious plan by…
Art, the Panama Canal and the Charlotte economy intersected at the Mint Museum Uptown on Wednesday night. The museum’s exhibit featuring paintings of the…
Charlotte TalksCharlotte area business and economic leaders continue to work towards making Charlotte a major global hub, with the new intermodal facility at Charlotte…
A more than $100 million project to speed shipments from Charlotte to East Coast sea ports has begun operation. The intermodal facility is an “inland…