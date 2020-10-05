interstate highway

-
RALEIGH — North Carolina's Transportation Department is suspending most road construction projects that cause lane closures on major routes across the…
-
A standard real estate deal is based on a simple principle. A willing buyer and a willing seller agree on what both sides see as a fair price.But there…
-
Construction on I-77 toll lanes between Charlotte and Mooresville is expected to begin next year. More than 120 people came out to Mooresville to learn…
-
A year-long study of the Uptown loop has been completed and will be presented to City Council Monday night. It's the first step to get funding for…
-
Almost all North Carolina counties have a lower unemployment rate than they did a year ago. But the latest job numbers show that the state’s economic…