-
A South Carolina teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to allegations that he tried to fight for the Islamic State group.Zakaryia Abdin pleaded guilty during…
-
More than 50 people attempting to register to vote have been killed in a suicide blast in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. The Islamic State claims responsibility.
-
A Morganton man faces 40 years in prison and more than a half million dollar fine for allegedly providing material support to the self proclaimed Islamic…
-
President Barack Obama visited Charlotte today to speak at the American Legion’s annual national convention. The president justified air strikes in Iraq…