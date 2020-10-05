-
The crucial task of monitoring reading skills in K-3 students will fall to local school districts next year, state Superintendent Mark Johnson announced…
Justin Parmenter, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher and blogger, was honored Monday by the North Carolina Open Government Coalition for his use of…
The State Board of Education and State School Superintendent are clashing again over a contract for a K-3 reading diagnostic tool.
A Wake County judge sided with state Superintendent Mark Johnson Monday in a legal battle over how to test North Carolina’s youngest readers.The Superior…
A state hearing officer ruled Monday that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction violated the law and jeopardized the integrity of the state…
North Carolina school district officials are still not sure what program they will use long term in assessing kindergarten through third-grade students'…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has a new deputy superintendent in charge of academics – basically the guy who makes sure 150,000 students learn to read…
A company that recently won an $8 million contract to test the progress of North Carolina’s youngest readers has now agreed to provide that program at no…
A controversial new computer reading program for K-3 students has been temporarily blocked from use in North Carolina public schools. The Raleigh News &…