Jim Puckett

-
For the last seven years, the Lake Norman Charter School has held its spring graduation at The Park Church in Charlotte.But a Washington D.C.-based group,…
-
Mecklenburg Republican Commissioner Bill James, who lost a re-election bid Tuesday, has told colleagues that he won't attend any more meetings before new…
-
The construction of new schools in Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville, and Cornelius would effectively stop under a policy the Charlotte-Mecklenburg…
-
Some county commissioners are floating an idea of giving CMS a specific percentage of the county’s budget each year.Republican County Commissioner Jim…
-
Mecklenburg County commissioners joined several local town boards Tuesday night in asking the North Carolina Department of Transportation to delay its…