A wave of police shootings in recent years has left authorities in Charlotte and across the nation searching for ways to rebuild trust. Speakers at a…
This summer, lawmakers cut more than $3.5 million from the state court system. Since 2009, more than $133 million has been cut from the judicial branch…
Campaign finance records show $1.3 million were spent on North Carolina’s sole Supreme Court primary this year. It’s a dubious state record that raises…
Charlotte TalksIn recent years public sentiment toward the justice system, both at home and nationwide was quite skeptical and negative. In response, Justice Department…
Charlotte TalksThere is an ongoing debate about how we seat judges in North Carolina. On one side are supporters of partisan judicial elections, on the other the…
Charlotte TalksEvery so often, increasingly it seems, we hear about the grisly, gruesome crimes of a maniac. We flip on the news to learn that someone else has snapped…