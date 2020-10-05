-
Election Day is now just two weeks away. Early voting has already begun.And the big race, the one for Charlotte's next mayor, is too close to call, at…
Charlotte’s two mayoral candidates see expanding public transit as a way to increase economic mobility in the city. Republican Kenny Smith and Democrat…
In a half-hour debate Thursday organized by the League of Women Voters, Charlotte's two mayoral candidates went head-to-head on a variety of city issues.…
The final debate before any election is always the most contentious, the most pointed, some would say the most fun.Wednesday night's Charlotte mayoral…
Mayor Jennifer Roberts is leading both her Democratic and Republican rivals in fundraising efforts and campaign spending. According to finance reports…
The plan had been for three Democrats and a Republican to show up to Tuesday night's forum, but that's not what happened.First, Republican City Councilman…
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is calling for immediate legislative action to stop Charlotte’s updated non-discrimination ordinance from taking…