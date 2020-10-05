-
In the early 1940s, television audiences were entertained by the antics of the cantankerous television and cartoon moonshiner "Snuffy Smith." He was…
North Carolina's new members of Congress will take the oath of office Thursday in Washington, including Republican Robert Pittenger who was elected to…
Republican challenger Richard Hudson was all smiles last night in Concord. He could finally claim victory as the 8th congressional district's new…
Former Charlotte Mayor Pat McCrory is now Governor-elect Pat McCory. He gave his victory speech around 9 p.m. shortly after receiving a concession call…
Every ten years, the political party in power gets to redraw voting district lines in its favor. Republicans did it in North Carolina this year, leaving…
Cabarrus County Democratic Chairwoman Grace Galloway admits she’s not happy with 8th District Congressman Larry Kissell and has not outright endorsed him.…
The Republican Party looks to North Carolina’s 8th Congressional district as an opportunity to grow its 50-seat advantage in the U.S. House. The race…
Democratic congressman Larry Kissell and Republican candidate Richard Hudson will debate on Monday at Wingate University in partnership with AARP North…