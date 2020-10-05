-
The General Assembly’s watchdog agency, the Program Evaluation Division, has recommend that lawmakers ban school systems from suing counties over budget…
Legislation that transfers power to the incoming superintendent of Public Instruction is on hold. The North Carolina Board of Education filed a lawsuit…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that opening prayers with references to Christianity during government meetings do not violate the U.S. Constitution.This…
A federal judge has ruled the North Carolina Department of Transportation illegally seized and destroyed private property in Concord. The judge ordered…
The U.S. Justice Department is suing Bank of America for allegedly misleading investors who bought some $850 million of mortgage-backed securities, bonds…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has agreed to pay former teacher Jeffrey Leardini $680,000 to settle a lawsuit that brought him a jury award of $1.1…
Bank of America is paying $2.4 billion to settle a lawsuit over its acquisition of Merrill Lynch. Shareholders accused the Charlotte-based bank of lying…