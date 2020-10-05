-
Layoffs have begun in Davidson after a merger and spin-off that split big industrial employer Ingersoll Rand into two companies.A spokeswoman would not…
-
Bank of America expects to cut several thousand jobs nationwide in its consumer banking division over the next few years as customers shift their banking…
-
Commercial truck maker Freightliner has announced it will cut some 800 jobs at two facilities in Gaston County. The announcement was made by…
-
Bank of America is laying off 540 employees in Charlotte. The company will cut employment in the city’s Legacy Asset Servicing division by more than…
-
Film and TV producers are warning that North Carolina could lose thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in investment if it doesn't extend a state…
-
One of the fears about the federal budget cuts known as the sequester is that they could shrink the economy and trigger large layoffs. At the same time…
-
The numbers are in on Daimler Chrysler’s plan to lay off workers at its three Charlotte area Freightliner plants. The tally is 1,200 jobs.To comply with…
-
Headlines Thursday were full of news that Bank of America will cut 16,000 jobs by the end of the year. But the headlines can be misleading.These layoff…