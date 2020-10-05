© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee Ellis

  • Lee_Ellis_Photo_lorez.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Former POW Col. Lee Ellis
    When we look at our nation’s leaders, it sometimes helps to understand their perspective if we know what experiences influenced their leadership…