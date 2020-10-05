-
A bad wreck this week is bringing new urgency to discussions about how the city should regulate electric rental scooters, which appeared on city streets…
-
One of four companies offering dockless bicycles in Charlotte as part of a city bike-sharing trial is pulling out. China-based ofo says it decided to…
-
Officials with the scooter and bike rental company Lime say they thought they had the support of city leaders when they introduced their electric scooters…
-
A campaign to keep the new electric scooters that debuted in Charlotte this week isn’t going over well with at least one city council member. The…
-
There's a colorful addition to Charlotte's urban landscape. Since November, hundreds of orange, green and yellow rental bicycles have appeared on uptown…