manufacturing

Last month, a Chinese textile company announced it would invest $218 million to bring more than 500 jobs to Lancaster County, South Carolina in the next…
The unemployment rate in the Charlotte and Hickory metro areas declined about one percent in August. That's according to state Commerce Department data…
Charlotte’s economic ascension over the past generation has not translated into an easier climb to wealth for poor residents. A new study looks at how…
Like the rest of the state, Gaston County is facing a shortage of people with the skills required to work in today's high tech factories. Gaston College…
The numbers are in on Daimler Chrysler’s plan to lay off workers at its three Charlotte area Freightliner plants. The tally is 1,200 jobs.To comply with…