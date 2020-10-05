-
The "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" march comes as frustration over police brutality and use of force have sparked national protests following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd.
Local civil rights leader Charles Jones died this week at the age of 82.WBTV reports Friday that Jones passed away. Jones led a sit-in movement at Johnson…
Charlotte TalksOn August 28, 1963, hundreds of thousands of protesters marched to Washington DC to demand their civil rights. Among those activists were Charlotteans who…
Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the historic march on Washington, in which Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have A Dream Speech.” …