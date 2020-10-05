-
A former North Carolina congressional candidate won't face state charges in an absentee ballot fraud investigation that's already led to indictments…
-
RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators finalized changes on Tuesday to beef up mail-in absentee ballot rules and punishments for violations after a voting…
-
Filing begins at 8 a.m. Monday for the new election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. The State Board of Elections last month ordered a new…
-
North Carolina Board of Elections Executive Director Kim Strach and her chief investigator on Tuesday gave Wake County's district attorney documents and…
-
It appears that former Mecklenburg Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour, a Republican, will run for Congress in the 9th Congressional District.The Federal…
-
Three years ago, former California governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, signed a bill allowing anyone to pick up a voter’s absentee mail ballot. Neal Kelley,…
-
North Carolina criminal investigators are seeking phone and bank records as they dig into ballot fraud allegations that forced an election re-do in the…
-
Republican Mark Harris said in an email to supporters Tuesday that he is not running in the new election for the 9th Congressional District. Harris said…
-
Former Gov. Pat McCrory said Monday morning he has been approached numerous times about running for the 9th Congressional District seat, but he has…
-
During the North Carolina Board of Elections investigation into fraud in the 9th Congressional District race, Executive Director Kim Strach and lead…