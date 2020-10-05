-
Fifty-one years after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., the United States remains divided by issues of race and racism, economic inequality as…
-
COMMENTARY:For years, Martin Luther King Jr. and poet Langston Hughes maintained a friendship, exchanging letters and favors and even traveling to Nigeria…
-
Events marking the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday will be held Monday across the Charlotte region. In Charlotte, activities begin with the YMCA’s annual…
-
Benjamin Jealous, a former leader of the NAACP, spent the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Charlotte. He spoke at two events, each representing a…
-
Hundreds of marchers, from high school bands to dancers to community leaders, marched through uptown Charlotte in Saturday in the annual Martin Luther…
-
Cardboard boxes lay scattered through Maude Ballou’s home off Statesville Avenue on Tuesday, packed with memories of her 87 years.But as she prepared to…