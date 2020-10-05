Matthews N.C.

-
Legislation that would allow Matthews and Mint Hill to create charter schools dominated discussions Thursday between school officials and state lawmakers.…
-
The town of Matthews on Monday named Clark Pennington as the new chief of police. He succeeds Rob Hunter, who retired as chief in October after 30 years…
-
A bidding war is underway to buy Matthews-based retail discounter Family Dollar. A few weeks ago, Dollar Tree agreed to an $8.5 billion deal with Family…
-
Malnutrition contributes to more than a third of deaths of children under five worldwide. For decades, these children had to be treated in in-patient…