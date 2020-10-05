-
Tom Bullock steps in for Ben Bradford on this week's show. Greg, Lisa and Tom discuss the race for Charlotte mayor and Patrick Cannon's recognition on the…
With the primary elections for the City of Charlotte concluded and the candidates for city offices selected, can any analysis be done in looking at the…
Charlotte’s mayoral primaries are a little less than a week away. Four Democrats and two Republicans will vie on the ballot to replace former mayor…
Disputes over election results are somewhat common when the vote is close, and they usually get resolved. But there was no resolution to the disputed…