mayoral election

Charlotte’s two mayoral candidates see expanding public transit as a way to increase economic mobility in the city. Republican Kenny Smith and Democrat…
The final debate before any election is always the most contentious, the most pointed, some would say the most fun.Wednesday night's Charlotte mayoral…
Six of the eight candidates for mayor of Charlotte debated each other Tuesday at an event sponsored by the League of Women Voters and PBS Charlotte. It…
Mayor Jennifer Roberts is leading both her Democratic and Republican rivals in fundraising efforts and campaign spending. According to finance reports…
The plan had been for three Democrats and a Republican to show up to Tuesday night's forum, but that's not what happened.First, Republican City Councilman…
South Carolina voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose a replacement for former Congressman Mick Mulvaney, who now leads the White House Budget…
Charlotte's Democratic mayoral candidates Joel Ford, Vi Lyles, and Jennifer Roberts participated in a forum Saturday afternoon that focused heavily on…
Joel Ford drew controversy on Twitter late Tuesday night when he responded to users with animated GIF images, including the image of a defecating dog.…
Charlotte has a new mayor. Democrat Patrick Cannon won 53 percent of the vote last night, defeating Republican Edwin Peacock.Donna and Marvin Bias spent…
Democrat Patrick Cannon won the mayoral race for Charlotte with 53 percent (50,768) of the vote. Republican Edwin Peacock had about 46.9 percent of the…