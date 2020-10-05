-
One of the best metrics the federal government puts out to describe how much money Americans make is median household income. It’s the point where half…
-
In Charlotte and across the country, there’s a growing need at community health centers. They treat patients regardless of their ability to pay. And the…
-
Some doctors in North Carolina still haven't gotten paid for Medicaid services five months after the state rolled out a new system for Medicaid providers,…
-
The new system North Carolina uses to process Medicaid payments is still a nightmare for many providers. That's one of several controversies that…
-
Families with incomes smack in the middle of the North Carolina economy are not benefiting from the state's slow recovery. That's according to data the…
-
Relations between school districts and counties can get tense during budget season. But it’s way beyond that in Union County. The school board has…
-
The North Carolina legislature is poised to pass a temporary fix to prevent more than 1,300 people in group homes from losing their place to live. The…