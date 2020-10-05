-
A lawsuit filed by Kaiser Health News under the Freedom of Information Act could spur the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to release audits that document up to $650 million in overcharges.
A hospital about two hours west of Charlotte is at the center of a $115 million settlement announced by the U.S. Attorney’s office yesterday. The case…
The federal government is trying to make it easier for consumers to figure out who's good and who's not in a lesser-known part of the health care…
North Carolina has some of the worst rated nursing homes in the country. A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation released Thursday shows the federal…
Patients rate hospitals in the Carolinas as good but not great. That's according to a Kaiser Health News analysis of the federal government's new star…
In the Charlotte area, BlueCross BlueShield and Novant Health are setting up a new payment program for knee replacements that they say will save patients…
Compared to the rest of the country, a much higher percentage of hospitals in North Carolina received a bonus from Medicare this year based on quality…
Some lawyers say the U.S. Attorney's office in Charlotte is building a reputation for being especially aggressive in prosecuting health care fraud. As an…
The federal government is cutting Medicare payments to one-fifth of North Carolina hospitals because of high rates of infections or other complications.…
North Carolina has the fourth-highest percentage of people whose Medicare Advantage plans will no longer be offered next year, according to a report from…