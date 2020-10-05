-
At least 151 employees of Atrium Health’s previous anesthesiology provider are at risk of being laid off. This comes after a long, bitter public battle…
A new group of anesthesiologists will start at Atrium Health hospitals July 1 as planned after a bitter court fight and public battle with the outgoing…
A judge has denied the request of former Atrium Health anesthesiology provider Mednax for a temporary restraining order to force the hospital system to…
The anesthesiology provider that lost its contract to Atrium Health is trying to stop the new hospital network’s contractor from hiring its physicians.…
Atrium Health says an ad campaign by its former anesthesiology contractor is causing it to lose patients. The health system added this new allegation to…
With billboards, petitions, a website and ads, anesthesiologists have made an employment debate with Atrium Health public. Southeast Anesthesiology…
The fallout of Atrium's decision to end its nearly 40-year relationship with Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and its parent company Mednax has…