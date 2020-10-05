-
State regulators wrapped up a two-day public hearing in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon on the proposed merger of Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas. The…
A public hearing starts Monday in Raleigh on Duke Energy's planned acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas. Approval by the North Carolina Utilities…
The discount chain Dollar General officially launched a hostile takeover bid for Matthews-based rival Family Dollar today. Ten miles up the road, banana…
US Airways and American Airlines officially merged Monday to create the world’s largest airline. Charlotte’s airport, a current US Airways hub, will…
Charlotte's airport will remain a major hub for U.S. Airways for at least three years after the company merges with American Airlines. That's part of a…
Attorneys for US Airways and American Airlines say they won't make the first move to settle a lawsuit filed Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice…
The merger of US Airways and American Airlines could have a greater impact than those airlines have previously stated, both on airline prices and on…
Duke Energy executive Lynn Good will replace long-time CEO Jim Rogers.We knew Rogers would be leaving Duke. He's 65. And, state regulators made him…
These days, it's not that often that employees work for the same company for most if not all of their careers. Thursday night, US Airways celebrated…
The early indication is that Charlotte’s airport is safe in the just-announced merger of US Airways and American Airlines. The new American Airlines…