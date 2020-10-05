-
In a quiet Charlotte cul-de-sac, two boys kicked a soccer ball as their father tended to the tiny scraped knee of a third. “You’re strong,” Zia “Booyah”…
The remains of a U.S. Marine are back home in North Carolina 76 years after he was killed in the Pacific Theater of World War II.As Pfc. John Taylor…
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon will cut funding from military projects like schools, target ranges and maintenance facilities to pay for the construction of…
Folks in and around Charleston, South Carolina, might have noticed a heavier-than-usual military presence this past week.The city's roads, ports and…
In Washington, D.C., a dramatic memorial of bright red flowers pays tribute to men and women who died in uniform.
Opponents of the administration's ban on transgender troops say they will be back in court early next week seeking a permanent injunction to block implementation of the plan.
The North Carolina Senate approved a bill Monday that would ban wind farms across much of the state. The "Military Operations Protection Act," which…
The American Legion was one of the first veterans groups to call for the resignation of Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki after an inspector…
Nearly seven million people donned American military uniforms to fight in the Korean War.Of those, just 145 received the highest military commendation…
Charlotte TalksFormer Marine and UNC Charlotte student Rob Bates has served on two active duty tours in Afghanistan. This past December he went back, not as a soldier,…