-
CMS released hundreds of emails this week that several media organization requested after former Superintendent Heath Morrison’s abrupt departure. They…
-
The CMS school board held its first meeting last night since board members approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Heath Morrison.…
-
Heath Morrison and CMS have officially parted ways after two and a half years. The board met for nearly two hours in closed session Thursday and approved…
-
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Heath Morrison last night laid out his long-range plans for the district’s future.“It is about every child. …