N.C. health insurance marketplace

Preliminary numbers show 8.8 million people bought health insurance plans through the federal exchange this year nationwide. That’s 96 percent of last…
Wednesday was the first day that North and South Carolinians could buy 2018 health insurance plans through the marketplace. The open enrollment period…
People looking to buy health insurance through the North Carolina exchange may soon have another company to choose from. UnitedHealthCare plans to offer…
In the Carolinas, the new health insurance exchanges that are part of the Affordable Care Act didn't sign up nearly as many young people as the White…
More than 250,000 people in the Carolinas have signed up for health insurance through the federal marketplace or exchange that's part of the Affordable…
In the Carolinas, there was a massive increase in enrollment last month in the federal health insurance marketplace or exchange that's part of the…
Now that the health insurance marketplace is open, Carolinas HealthCare System is pushing people to sign up for plans that include its hospitals and…
We'll have a new way to sign up for health insurance in about two weeks. A key part of the Affordable Care Act called the marketplace, or exchange, opens…