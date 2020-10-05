NC Magistrates

-
The federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a 2015 state law that lets North Carolina magistrates opt out of marrying same-sex couples on…
Lawyers for the state of North Carolina and three gay couples argued in federal appeals court Wednesday over a state law that lets magistrates refuse to…
A federal appeals court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case over whether local magistrates can refuse to marry gay couples on religious grounds. Three…
A federal judge has dismissed a challenge to a North Carolina law that says magistrates with religious objections can refuse to marry same-sex couples.The…
Attorneys in Charlotte filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against a state law that allows magistrates to avoid marrying same-sex couples. The law passed…
Magistrates in North Carolina can now refuse to perform same-sex marriages on religious grounds. This after the House voted Thursday to override Governor…
You may not know the names of Thomas and Carol Ann Person. But in the late 1970s, they had a significant case in North Carolina. Attorney Ervin Brown…
North Carolina magistrates can now opt out of performing same-sex marriages on religious grounds.When Governor Pat McCrory vetoed this bill 13 days ago he…
Wednesday night was a busy night in Raleigh. First, House lawmakers voted 79-36 to override the governor’s veto of a bill that will allow employers to sue…
Hours after the North Carolina House of Representatives passed the legislation, Governor Pat McCrory announced he will veto a bill that would allow…