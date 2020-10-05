-
A Duke University climate scientist and 27 former federal environmental officials are calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to order a halt on building new gas…
Two environmental groups are asking state regulators to limit lobbying and other expenses by electric utilities, which the groups call "influence…
The state's utility consumer advocate and other groups are opposing Duke Energy's agreement earlier this month to limit a planned $7.8 billion electric…
The state Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on whether it's legal for anyone other than a public utility to sell electricity in North Carolina.The…
Updated 7:10 p.m.A North Carolina environmental group is asking the NC Supreme Court to decide whether it's legal for it to install solar panels on a…
Duke Energy is getting rid of in-person annual shareholder meetings. This year's meeting will be online only. Duke says it will save shareholders money…
State regulators have delivered another blow to environmentalists trying to block a new power plant in Asheville. The North Carolina Utilities…
State regulators will hold a hearing June 17 to help determine whether environmentalists should have to pay a multimillion dollar appeal bond before they…
Two environmental groups have asked the state Court of Appeals to remove a major financial hurdle in their fight to halt Duke Energy's plans for a new…
A Durham nonprofit says it has "temporarily suspended" sales of solar power on a church rooftop in Greensboro, complying with an order from state utility…