-
Duke Energy has been reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, with the closing of old coal-fired plants and the expansion of solar and wind farms. But…
-
Every year, Duke Energy submits a plan to state regulators, showing how it will continue to supply power to the Carolinas over the next 15 years. It…
-
Charlotte will play host to two companies developing a new type of nuclear reactor. Oregon-based NuScale Power has announced it will open a new office in…
-
Charlotte-based Babcock and Wilcox received a big boost when the Energy Department agreed to be a partner in the company’s development of a new, small…
-
An agreement between the United States and Russia calls for disposal of 34 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium from each country, enough to produce…
-
After two and a half years of negotiations, just when it looked like Duke Energy would buy a portion of a new nuclear plant in South Carolina, the company…
-
Construction on some of the first nuclear plants in decades has suffered delays but is recovering ground, regulators of the project say. The two new…
-
Duke Energy is offering free lightbulbs when you order them online. Well, almost free. You can order lightbulbs for up to 92 percent off the retail price.…
-
Nearly half of our electricity in the Carolinas comes from nuclear plants, which produce enough radioactive waste to rank North and South Carolina among…
-
Duke Energy has announced it will cancel plans for a new nuclear power plant in Levy County, Florida. With no new energy to show, ratepayers are on the…