Duke Energy has big plans for small nukes

When it comes to fighting climate change, shifting electricity production away from fossil fuels is a critical part of the battle. The energy sector is the second-largest source of the heat-trapping pollution that causes global warming. As we close coal-fired plants, and eventually get rid of gas-fired power plants, too, the question is what will replace them.

Here in the Carolinas, the race to go carbon-free has a big head start: About half the region's electricity comes from nuclear plants like the McGuire Nuclear Station on Lake Norman, north of Charlotte, and the Catawba Nuclear Station on Lake Wylie, just south of the city. And the region's big utility company, Duke Energy, has plans to build more.

As part of its long-range "carbon plan" for meeting the state's climate goals, Duke is studying the feasibility of building a new generation of small modular nuclear reactors, known as SMRs, that would provide "base load," or always-on electricity, alongside new gas plants, solar and wind farms and battery storage. These would have about one-quarter to one-third the generating capacity and take up far less space than a full-sized plant like McGuire or Catawba.

Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good sees nuclear as a long-term option.

"The small modular reactor is something we're spending time on, and you would expect us to. We are the largest regulated nuclear operator in the U.S., sitting in a part of the world that embraces nuclear as part of the solution," Good told investors in a conference call two weeks ago.

But, she added: "We're not going to invest until they're affordable for our customers, and we can invest at the commercial scale necessary to make a difference."

There's a lively debate emerging over Duke's nuclear plans, one that crosses party lines. Among environmentalists, the idea has both supporters and opponents.



Safety concerns

Yes, nuclear power is carbon-free and reliable. But there have long been concerns about nuclear safety and what happens to spent fuel. We have major disasters like the nuclear accidents at Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima in 2011 to thank for that.

"There are actually very few places in the United States where it's practical. All nuclear power runs the risk of a catastrophic accident," said Naomi Oreskes, a science historian at Harvard University. She spoke to reporters at a recent webinar hosted by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

In addition, Oreskes said, "There's a lot of amnesia about the history of this technology, which is really a history of failed promises."